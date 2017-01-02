Camunda in 2016 and 2017
Camunda has had an outstanding 2016:
Tremendous Growth
More than 120 customers are now using Camunda BPM Enterprise which allowed us to grow our annual revenue by an incredible 82%.
Our revenue stream is subscription based, and more than 98% of our customers decided to renew their subscription (some of them entering their fourth year of subscription). Since we are not talking about SaaS here, but rather the enterprise subscription for an open source software product, this number speaks to the actual value of our enterprise services such as support and maintenance.
Spreading world-wide
Our customers as well as our 50 system integration partners are …Read More
Camunda BPM 7.6 Roadshow
Berlin 16.01. | Hamburg 17.01. | Düsseldorf 18.01. | Stuttgart 19.01. | München 20.01. | Zürich 24.01. | Wien 25.01.
Die wichtigsten Neuigkeiten zu Camunda BPM 7.6
Die Camunda BPM 7.6 Roadshow wird im Januar 2017 in insgesamt 7 Städten vorbeischauen. Die Veranstaltung geht jeweils von 9-12 Uhr und ist kostenlos.
In dieser Veranstaltung erfahren Sie alles über Camunda BPM, die neuen Funktionen in Version 7.6 und vieles mehr.
Camunda-Mitgründer Bernd Rücker und weitere Camunda-Ansprechpartner werden vor Ort sein, und wir freuen uns auf ein Wiedersehen bzw. persönliches Kennenlernen.Read More
BPM Day auf der WJAX
Nächste Woche ist es wieder so weit – die WJAX in München öffnet ihre Pforten. Es gibt am Mittwoch, den 09.11., wieder einen BPM-Day, mit einem spannenden Programm: Zuerst wird Kai Jamella über BPM und Microservices reden. Dann werde ich selbst eine Einführung in Workflow mit BPMN bzw. Case Management mit CMMN geben. DMN widme ich mich dann in einem eigenen interaktiven Vortrag. Darauf folgen Erfahrungsberichte von Wolfgang Strunk (Sixt Leasing) sowie Ringo Roidl und David Ibl (jeweils Lebensversicherung von 1871 a. G. München (LV 1871)). Wir sehen uns!Read More
5 Reasons to switch from Activiti to Camunda
Recently the former key engineers of Alfresco Activiti have announced their resignation from Alfresco. They forked Activiti and started their own project. Though the success of that project remains to be seen (and personally, I wish them all the best), one thing is clear: The talent that has exited the company has left a gaping hole and brings the future direction of the platform into question. Though there are still many developers at Alfresco, we suspect that the Activiti project in two years won’t bear much resemblance to the current Activiti project. This has to be a significant concern to …Read More
BPMCon 2016: Agenda komplett
+++ Preisnachlass nur noch bis 30.06. – Jetzt anmelden +++
Die Agenda der BPMCon 2016 am 16.09. in Berlin ist jetzt komplett, und hier kommen die Highlights:
In seiner Keynote wird der angesehene BPM-Analyst Neil Ward-Dutton erklären, welche Rolle BPM in der Digitalisierung von Unternehmen spielt.
Im Anschluss beschreibt Jakob Freund seine Vision zur Nutzung von BPM in der Cloud – ein Thema, das er am Nachmittag in einer ganzheitlichen Betrachtung von der Modellierung bis zur Ausführung noch einmal vertiefen wird.
Bernd Rücker wird zeigen, wie die BPM-Standards BPMN (Workflow-Steuerung), CMMN (Fallmanagement) und DMN (Automatisierung von Entscheidungen) erfolgreich angewandt und kombiniert werden können.
Konkrete …Read More
Scientific performance benchmark of open source BPMN engines
In May 2016, a group of authors from the universities of Stuttgart (Germany) and Lugano (Switzerland) has conducted a profound performance benchmark of three open source BPMN process engines, Camunda being one of them.
As the authors state in their introduction:
“This work proposes the first microbenchmark for WfMSs that can execute BPMN 2.0 workflows. To this end, we focus on studying the performance impact of well-known workflow patterns expressed in BPMN 2.0 with respect to three open source WfMSs. We executed all the experiments under a reliable environment and produced a set of meaningful metrics.”
Besides Camunda, two other well-known …Read More
Camunda Roadshow – [x] done
This and last week we did a roadshow through 7 German speaking cities (Berlin, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Munic, Zurich and Vienna). Even if we knew beforehand that there is a lot of interest in Camunda we were surprised by the big amount of people showing up at every single meeting. In total we had more that 550 people in 7 cities! It was an even mixture between business focused roles (like Business Analysts or Project Managers) and technical ones (like Developers). We got a lot of good feedback and so much concrete requests, so I think we will do a …Read More
Camunda Review 2015
For anyone interested in Camunda, here is my 2015 review.
Revenue
Our total company revenue grew by 79%.
We have grown our subscription volume (the amount of money we can expect as a recurring revenue) by 87%.
The renewal rate of our existing customers is 100%. Since 2012, when we started our offering, we have not lost a single customer. I cannot believe it will stay like this forever, but right now this means:
They keep using our product and therefore still want the support.
Our customer service is pretty good.
We’re still profitable.
Customers
We have almost doubled our customer base and signed up pretty impressive …Read More
Free DMN Online Simulator
We have created an online simulator that allows you to execute DMN decision tables with exemplary data. it is available here: https://camunda.org/dmn/simulator/
What can I do with it?
You can edit the decision table and add, remove or change the rules, as well as add, remove or change the inputs and outputs. You can also upload and execute your local DMN file.
The simulator should help you to
learn DMN in a try-and-error fashion
validate if your DMN table is sound
see what’s possible with DMN (in Camunda)
How does it technically work?
In the frontend, it combines dmn-js with a little bit of custom Javascript. In the …Read More
New Camunda Modeler already plays in BPMN Champions League
The brand-new Camunda Modeler based on bpmn.io just proved that it can already play in The Champions League of BPMN modeling. What is The Champions League of BPMN modeling? Well there are dozens if not hundreds of tools that can draw BPMN and produce the process diagrams that we have all come to love in the last 13 years. That is not really a challenge in 2015. The Champions League in terms of BPMN is represented by the Model Interchange Working Group (MIWG) at the OMG. It provides a test suite for training the tools and also organizes live demonstrations …Read More