Camunda has had an outstanding 2016:

Tremendous Growth

More than 120 customers are now using Camunda BPM Enterprise which allowed us to grow our annual revenue by an incredible 82%.

Our revenue stream is subscription based, and more than 98% of our customers decided to renew their subscription (some of them entering their fourth year of subscription). Since we are not talking about SaaS here, but rather the enterprise subscription for an open source software product, this number speaks to the actual value of our enterprise services such as support and maintenance.

Spreading world-wide

Our customers as well as our 50 system integration partners are …